August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Beach parties to get holiday weekend going

By Eleni Philippou00
music element 2

Mid-August is a mixed period. Some take holidays, some work, some lounge by the beach and others party until dawn. Here to entertain those who like to dance and party by the beach are two seaside events in the Protaras area this weekend.

Returning for its second event of the summer is Music Element, a fiesta that plays EDM blended with other party sounds. Happening on Saturday, the music will begin as early as 5.30pm and will intensify as the evening goes on. A line-up of acclaimed DJs will take the impressive stage of Music Element which will be set up at Ayia Triada beach blasting electronic music, trance and more. Upon entering, a group of make-up artists will transform party-goers with a glittery, festival look (for free). An impressive lights and fireworks show will surprise visitors late in the evening and it is considered the highlight of the party.

Also happening on the same day in Protaras is another edition of the Mastihoma parties which will take over NAVA Seaside. The 9pm party will host a DJ session playing summer hits and Greek pop songs to get the crowd up and dancing before a live performance takes place with Dimitris Schoinas. The party will continue until the late hours.

 

Music Element

Beach party with DJs. August 12. Ayia Triada beach, Protaras. 5.30pm-12am. www.musicelement.com

Mastihoma

Party with Greek music. August 12. NAVA Seaside, Protaras. 9pm. Tel: 99-930230, 22-777744

Related Posts

Summer film programme wraps up

Eleni Philippou

Eat, Play, Love

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Los Mexicanos, Ayia Napa

Jonathan Shkurko

Xylofagou to host first Big International Potato Festival

Eleni Philippou

Robbie Robertson, songwriting force in rock group The Band, dies at 80

Reuters News Service

Italian trio presents night of psychedelic rock

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign