August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Havana calling: Cuban Night at Le Sundeck Robuchon

This August 15th, prepare yourselves for a celebration out of the ordinary, with the sounds and taste of the Caribbean. Le Sundeck Robuchon, the lounge bar in the heart of the commercial zone of Ayia Napa Marina, is getting ready for another magical music evening, and on Tuesday, August 15th, it will take you on an express trip to Cuba!

Cuban Night will commence at 8.30pm and feature a live performance by Yemaya Son Cuban Live Band, full of the unstoppable energy of Cuban music. And in true authentic Cuban fashion, the cocktail list will feature three refreshing signature cocktails based on either Yaguara Cachaça or the famed El Dorado rums: Brazilian Daquiri (Yaguara Cachaca, Lime, Sugar), The Rum Fashioned (El Dorado 5, El Dorado 8, Sugar Bitters) and West Indies (El Dorado 5, Mango, Vanilla, Lime, Rinomato Aperitivo).

And what better and more fitting way to enjoy your cocktail than combining it with a true Cuban cigar like the Casa Magna Colorado Robusto? It will be available, courtesy of Ligero Cigar Shop, throughout the night at Le Sundeck Robuchon.

So, come and enjoy the most celebratory night of August in authentic Cuban fashion, let the scenic ambience of Le Sundeck Robuchon work its magic, and savour a taste of the Havana streets!

Make your reservation in advance, by:

Le Sundeck Robuchon is open Monday to Thursday, 6.30pm-12am, and Friday to Sunday, 6.30pm-1am, offering a distinctive summer atmosphere, and a gastronomic experience exceeding all expectations.

