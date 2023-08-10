August 10, 2023

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes between Cyprus and southern Turkey

An earthquake registering 4.8 on the Richter scale took place on Thursday afternoon, its epicentre tracked to the sea area between the northwest coast of Cyprus and the southern coast of Turkey.

The quake was recorded at around 4pm.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (Emsc), the quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 30 km.

The epicentre was about 142 km northwest of Paphos.

 

