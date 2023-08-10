August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New heatwave set to hit Cyprus over the weekend

By Nick Theodoulou0166
weather 29
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A heatwave hitting 43C-44C degrees is forecasted to sizzle Cyprus on Monday with the temperature rising over the next few days to reach about 4-7C degrees above normal levels.

The brief respite from the 16-day record heatwave last month is set to end by Sunday.

The shift in the weather is forecasted to take place on Saturday when a warmer air mass from the Middle East will begin approaching Cyprus, leading to a gradual but noticeable rise in temperature.

The peak of the heatwave is set to last from Sunday through to Monday with the beginning of the weak set to be the true scorcher. Projections show 43-44C degrees inland. Kitasweather added that dust is also expected, but it will be limited.

Friday is set to be typical of the seasonal average with 34-37C inland and 31-34C along the coasts, with 25C in the mountains.

However, by Saturday the sunny weather will begin rising with an increase of about 2-4C above normal levels, mainly inland – reaching 37-40C. The coasts are forecasted to reach 32-35C and 27C in the mountains.

Indeed, by Sunday the warm weather mass is set to raise the temperature by 4-7C above the typical levels, hitting about 40-43C inland and 34-37C along the coasts.

Kitasweather concluded that Monday will be mainly clear with a few high clouds and that dust will still linger. Most notably, the temperature is set to hit 44C inland.

