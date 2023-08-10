August 10, 2023

Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Kane – report

Bayern, who did not comment on the report, have been trying to sign the striker for months

German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to the Athletic website.

Bayern, who did not comment on the report, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated 100 million euros ($110.19 million).

The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack and battle for the Champions League title once more.

The Athletic said it was now up to Kane, who has one more year on his Tottenham deal, to accept the German club’s offer.

Bayern kick off their season on Saturday with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga starts next week.

