Daily News Briefing

August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
aug 11 23

In today’s episode, the attorney-general’s office filed an appeal on Thursday over Briton David Hunter’s two-year sentence for killing his terminally ill wife.

The appeal is on both the grounds of Hunter’s sentence as well the verdict. He was found guilty of manslaughter rather than premeditated murder.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court rejected a case brought forward by Turkish Cypriots in mixed marriages with Turkish nationals seeking Cyprus citizenship for their children, citing that the individuals involved in the case are not “stateless”.

Elsewhere, the education ministry has pledged a total of €149 million for the maintenance and improvement of school buildings across Cyprus.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

