August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Fish Festival returns to Zygi

By Eleni Philippou0145
zygiweb

The 3rd Fish Festival of Zygi is happening this month honouring the popular fishing village. Get ready to meet fishermen, browse local produce and sample tasty fresh fish creations by well-known chefs. All of this and much more is happening on Saturday, August 26 in the village centre.

To welcome visitors and open the one-day festival, a live link from Zenith FM will take place between 5pm and 7pm. The official opening event of the festival will take place at 7.30pm in the presence of Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas.

The evening will then continue with various exciting activities that show a glimpse into the lives of fishermen, as well as a kid’s corner with games and workshops. Meanwhile, chefs Christos Christodoulou and Chryso Lefou will prepare various fish-centered dishes and other gastronomic delights for visitors to taste. Of course, the festival will also include dancing and live music, by Giorgos Stamataris, Sassi and Giannis Sofilas.

Mini boat rides will also be offered on the day leaving from the Zygi harbour while a few meters from the beachfront visitors can discover Zygi’s latest art installation. The Zygi Community Council created an installation in the shape of a fish using recycled material and it is considered to be the island’s newest Instagrammable spot. The Fish Festival on August 26 is the ideal opportunity to visit it up close.

 

Zygi Fish Festival

3rd edition of festival. August 26. Zygi harbour, Larnaca district. 5pm onwards

Related Posts

Police have ‘no intention to silence anyone’

Iole Damaskinos

Altia offers you attractive commercial properties at reduced prices

.

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Nicosia’s position does not deviate from EU’s

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Upcoming music nights

Eleni Philippou

Man arrested with copper pipe haul

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign