August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Four arrests for drugs, money laundering in Limassol

By Staff Reporter0141
File photo

Police in Limassol on Thursday arrested four people as part of an investigation into a case of illegal drug possession and money laundering.

The suspects, three men and one woman, aged 38, 38, 35 and 25, were taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

The arrest followed a search by members of the drug squad based on a court warrant of the home where three of the suspects live.

A quantity of 595 grams of cocaine was allegedly found inside the house, as well as four grams of cannabis, while in a rubbish bin in the yard, police found two packets containing and additional 25 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of cannabis.  

Police also found wo precision electronic scales outside the house with traces of narcotics, while various small sums of money found in the possession of the arrested were seized as evidence.

Further investigation established that two of the suspects (one 38-year-old man and the 25-year-old woman) were residing illegally in the Republic.

Police are continuing investigations.

