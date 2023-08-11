August 11, 2023

Man arrested with copper pipe haul

Police patrolling the green line on Thursday intercepted a man who appears to have been stealing copper.

According to the police, officers stopped the 66-year-old man for a check in the area of Astromeritis.

In the search that followed, police found pieces of copper, various tools, and wires in the vehicle, for which the 66-year-old did not provide adequate explanation.

Police arrested him for illegal possession of property and when questioned the suspect admitted to having stolen the copper from mobile phone substations in the villages of Menikou and Astromeritis.

Subsequently, with his written consent, a search was carried out at his home in Limassol, during which more items for which he could not offer satisfactory explanations were found.

