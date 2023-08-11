August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

New ‘PaySafe’ prepaid credit card fraud

By Staff Reporter0306
paying with car scam
File photo

Police on Friday are investigating a new case of “PaySafe” prepaid credit card scam following a complaint lodged on Thursday. 

According to the complaint, a Limassol supermarket employee received a call from an unknown person using a Greek number on the shop’s landline. The caller said that he was the director of a company working with the supermarket, and asked to be given ‘PaySafe’ prepaid card numbers.

The supermarket employee was convinced and shared code numbers for 39 ‘PaySafe’ cards. Subsequently it was found that the money on all 39 cards had been redeemed. The cards had been credited with a total of €1,950 (€50 euros each).

Similar scam incidents on ‘PaySafe’ prepaid cards have been committed in an identical manner and reported to the police in recent days.

Police are urging caution, especially for owners and workers of kiosks, supermarkets and other shops where “PaySafe” cards are available for sale.

Police recommendations are to proceed immediately with warnings of the scam to their staff, never issue cards over the telephone, to immediately report any suspicions to the police.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus News Digest: Every roof should have a photovoltaic system

Rosie Charalambous

Twenty-two-year-old caught doing almost twice the speed limit

Staff Reporter

New dialogue to be launched in ‘3+1’ context forum

Iole Damaskinos

Four arrests for drugs, money laundering in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Clear with rising temps

Staff Reporter

Forestry department urges caution amidst recent wildfires

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign