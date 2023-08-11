August 11, 2023

Pulsar band live at Val’s Place

Local music ensemble Pulsar will present its album next week with a performance at Val’s Place in Gialia. Taking over the green grounds of the Paphos venue on August 15, the newly-formed ensemble will perform a live concert at 9pm. On stage will be Stavros Savva on lute and keyboard, Euripides Dikaios on traditional percussion, Christos Politis on guitar and Maria Avraam on flute.

Unique sonic colours and original ideas make up the music of the band and with their live performances, Pulsar aims to differentiate themselves in the Cypriot music scene. Through original music and fresh tunes, the band hopes to expand the musical horizons of listeners and their upcoming performance aims to do exactly that.

“During the concert,” say organisers, “we will present the band’s original compositions which are melodious, and easily accessible blending elements of ethnic, folk and rock genres. Additionally, traditional well-known songs from the Greek repertoire will be performed, transformed with modified melodies and an experimental sound.”

 

Pulsar Band Live

New local band plays live. August 15. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. 9pm €5. Tel: 96-511179

