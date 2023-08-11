August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man caught driving almost twice the speed limit

By Staff Reporter051
police light
File photo

Traffic police in Nicosia on Thursday night arrested a man driving at 195 kilometres per hour in an area where the speed limit is 100.

According to police, officers conducting speed checks stopped the man at 11.20pm on the highway near the Tseri exit, as he was driving in the direction of Nicosia.

The 22-year-old was arrested and taken to the Pera Chorio police station, where he was charged and released. He is expected to appear before the Nicosia District Court on Friday.

Avatar photo

