August 11, 2023

Upcoming music nights

Music nights just keep on coming. Even during the quiet weeks of August when businesses close and the city streets empty, local bars continue to offer live music entertainment. Coming up are soulful nights of jazz, dance parties with DJs and album presentations to offer fun for all tastes and moods.

This week, Vinylio Wine Etc will welcome the weekend with a live jazz night honouring the great Nina Simone. Tonight at 9pm, two local musicians will take the floor at the intimate Limassol bar to perform many of the vocalist’s greatest hits. Alice Ayvazian will be joined on stage by pianist Dimitris Miaris to perform Ne Me Quitte Pas, Feeling Good, I Put a Spell on You among other great jazz tunes. Accompanying the music will be a menu of platters and bites and a rich wine list.

Also happening in Limassol soon is a live performance by pvkeslvt to present their new album. Souvenir Bar will host the band on August 19 for an evening of electronic dance music, progressive metal and punk. The music will start at 8.30pm and as space is limited, those interested in attending should reserve a table soon.

Over in Paphos, a favourite local band will also perform live on August 19. The Mid-Life-Crisis band will return to O’Neills Irish Bar & Grill for another evening of rock hits and blues classics from the 70s to today.

 

Summer Jazz Outdoor Live -Nina Simone Tribute

Alice Ayvazian and Dimitris Miaris perform live jazz. August 11. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 99-300430

Album Presentation by Pvkelslvt

Electronic dance music, progressive metal and punk. August 19. Bar Souvenir, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-191270

