August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspected car arson in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00
arson car 01
File photo

A 67-year-old man’s vehicle was engulfed in flames outside his Limassol home in the early hours of Saturday morning, in what police believe is an arson attack.

According to a police bulletin, the fire began at 4am and damaged the vehicle which was parked outside the house in Linopetra.

Fire services extinguished the flames and initial stages of the police investigation point to an arson attack.

The scene was being guarded while more investigations were ongoing.

