Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower

Every August a magical phenomenon happens in the night sky. The Perseid meteor shower cuts through the summer sky creating hundreds of shooting stars. Year after year, the crowds flock to light-stripped areas to take in the sights. If you are seeking to be starstruck this August as the Perseids arrive this weekend, these events will cater for you.
Music under the stars in Troodos
The Cyprus Astronomy Organisation and the International Dark-Sky Association Cyprus Chapter couldn’t not join the activities. On Saturday evening at 8.30pm they organise a gathering at the Amiantos Astropark for a unique experience of stargazing and music. Event-goers will discover the science of astronomy and the magic of music, combining the beauty of the natural spectacle with the immersive atmosphere that live music will create. A few guidelines apply for those attending, such as avoiding the use of light, and using red lights where necessary and those who will bring equipment are requested to arrive on time as for safety reasons, the area will not be accessible to cars.
Facebook event: Music under the stars, Perseids meteor shower 2023
Nighttime photography outing
The Larnaca Photo Club is setting up its gear to venture out on an all-night-long photo session. Inviting club members and photography enthusiasts, the Club organises a gathering to photograph the Perseids and the glimmering night sky. The after-hours event has become a tradition for the Club happening for seven consecutive years. This summer, the Saturday night is expected to have good visibility with clear skies and a shining moon. The outing will take place between 9pm and 4am at Prodromos Dam and participants are invited to bring their camera, wide-angle lenses, tripods, red light and snacks. Those wanting to join the event can call Philippos at 99-487062.
Facebook event: Perseid Meteor Shower 2023
Perseids at Riverland Bio Farm
The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation along with Riverland Bio Farm is organising another night of astronomical activities. Besides stargazing, which is expected to reach up to 100 meteor showers per hour, the organisation’s president and scientists will be on hand to offer a guided tour of the planets and constellations of the night sky. In addition to star-watching, screenings of space documentaries will take place from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.
The following documentaries will be shown in the evening: Black Holes: Messages from the Edge of the Universe, The Hunt for Dark Matter, Cosmic Front: Betelgeuse, Zenith: Advances in Space Exploration – Space Telescopes and First Images: The James Webb Space Telescope. All of this happens for free to enjoy a once-a-year starry phenomenon.
Facebook event: Perseids at Riverland Bio Farm