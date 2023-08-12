Work in Progress Festival coming this autumn

It may feel like a while away as we sizzle in the summer heat yet the autumn’s What’s On agenda has already started shaping up. The post-August-holidays is a season when many annual events make their comeback and new ones are added to the calendar. One of the returning ones is WIP, the Work in Progress Festival, organised by the CYENS Centre of Excellence in downtown Nicosia.
Following the success of last year’s event, which attracted over 3,000 visitors, the WIP Arts & Technology Festival is set to return for the third consecutive year from October 20 to November 3. The festival is an ever-evolving series of activities and exhibitions focused on arts and technology synergies. The two-week event is breaking new ground in the east Mediterranean, aiming to become an annual reference point for scientists and creatives experimenting at the intersection of Arts, Science and Technology. Its 2023 agenda will welcome artists showcasing their work that follows this year’s theme – Modes of Creation.
“Modes of Creation comes in celebration of the intersection between art and technology,” say organisers. “Creatives and Researchers are increasingly coming together to fathom and question possibilities of an alternative future, providing notions on where the fiction ends, and the Anthropocene starts. Stretching the boundaries of traditional art forms and technologies, this year’s WIP festival invites you to explore new modes of creation, reimagine the future and bring discourse around the infusion of creative thinking and technology.
“This year, we bring together a diverse selection of thought-provoking immersive installations and interactive pieces that examine the themes of identity, community, sustainability, and innovation. The exhibition welcomes work focusing on ecology, prototyping & design, augmentation of reality and gaming and will include projects that act as critical commentaries, inquiries, and aestheticisms on the shifting environmental and human conditions.”
The festival will highlight four categories this year: Ecology; Prototype and Design; Gaming; and Augmentation. With some 70 days to go until the festival activities take place, the official programme is still underway. Updates are expected to be shared soon on the festival’s event page (WIP Festival 2023 | Modes of Creation).
