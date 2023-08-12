August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow alert for very high temperatures

By Staff Reporter00

The risk of fires is on red alert for Sunday while a yellow weather warning is also in place for extremely high temperatures.

The maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 41C inland and around 33C over the higher mountainous areas, according to the met service. The warning is valid from 11am until 5pm.

Meanwhile, the forestry department issued a red alert for the risk of fires, urging the public to be careful during their outdoor activities outdoors.

It called on individuals to avoid activities that are likely to cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery producing sparks or flames.

It highlighted that is strictly prohibited to start a fire without a licence, which is considered a serious offence, warning that while the use of fire for food preparation is permitted exclusively in designated barbecue areas of picnic sites, caution must be exercised at all times.

Anyone who spots smoke or fire in or near the forest should contact 1407 (Forest Department) or 112 (Fire Department).

 

 

