Independent world cinema in heart of Larnaca

Filming screenings continue in the centre of town, with a village also included in the programme says ELENI PHILIPPOU
Thanks to an initiative by the Larnaca Cinema Society, every Wednesday evening is an open-air cinema occasion. For the past several months, the back garden of the Pierides Museum has been operating as an outdoor movie theatre screening classical films and independent productions from the international cinema world. And for free. In August, the screenings continue as an extra screening will take cinephiles to Vavatsinia village.
Screened tonight is a film that received great recognition. The Danish production Another Round, will be shown at the Municipal Gardens of Vavatsinia village at 8.30pm. In Another Round, four high-school teachers consume alcohol daily to see how it affects their social and professional lives. The film won an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and received 71 nominations and won another 60 awards. The screening will be in its original Danish and Swedish with subtitles in Greek.
The following screening, on Wednesday is a Greek film that film lovers declare a ‘must-see’. Cheap Smokes, or Ftina Tsigara, is a 2000 romantic comedy revolving around the lives of three Athenians. The story begins on a warm August night amid vacant Athens’ stillness when a modern bohemian flirts with a woman he has just met. The perfect strangers stroll around the city’s quiet night streets, changed by their meeting. This screening will also begin at 8.30pm and will be followed by a 15-minute discussion with the viewers.
Next is the French comedy-crime film L’Innocent which will entertain film fans on August 23. The film centres around a prison drama teacher who marries one of the inmates. Her son begins to wonder if the ex-con is still a criminal, or if he has actually been rehabilitated.
The final film screening for August is a production that was filmed in Cyprus. Tel-Aviv/Beirut is a historical drama set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Lebanese conflict in 1982 and 2006. It depicts the journey of two families on each side of the border whose fates intertwine because of the war raging in Lebanon. Screened in its original Arabic and Jewish languages, August 30’s screening is the last one for this month. Fear not though cinephiles, a new programme of films is set to arrive come September!
