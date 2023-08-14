August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

State Orchestra of Thessaloniki to perform in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
the state orchestra of thessaloniki

One of the most important and historic symphony orchestras of Greece, the State Orchestra of Thessaloniki under the direction of distinguished conductor Benjamin Pope, will perform in Cyprus this September. The late summer concerts will be a unique occasion as the orchestra celebrates 150 years since the birth of the great Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. Audiences in Nicosia and Limassol will get to enjoy a rich programme, prepared especially for these concerts.

Joining the orchestra will be guest soloist and leading violinist Liya Petrova, who has been praised for her effortless virtuosity, exquisite tonal range and beautiful sound.

The orchestra will first appear at the Patticheio Municipal Theatre in Limassol on Monday, September 25 before holding the second and final Cyprus concert at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre the following evening.

The concerts are presented within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan Greece 2.0 with funding from the European Union. In the evenings, listeners will be treated to pieces by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, specifically the Concerto for violin and orchestra in D major, opus 35, and of course, compositions by Rachmaninoff (Symphony no. 2 in E minor, opus 37).

 

State Orchestra of Thessaloniki in Cyprus

Orchestra from Greece performs live with guest soloists Liya Petrova. September 25. Patticheio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. September 26. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.tickethour.com.cy

Related Posts

Movies that will ruin your summer vacation

Constantinos Psillides

Independent world cinema in heart of Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Music in the mountains

Eleni Philippou

Work in Progress Festival coming this autumn

Eleni Philippou

Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower

Eleni Philippou

Paparizou and Vandi to perform at Milk Festival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign