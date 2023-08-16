August 16, 2023

Nigeria’s Tinubu appoints banker Olawale Edun as finance minister -presidency

file photo: nigeria's president bola tinubu waves to a crowd as he takes the traditional ride on top of a ceremonial vehicle after his swearing in ceremony in abuja
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu waves to a crowd as he takes the traditional ride on top of a ceremonial vehicle, after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja//File Photo

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu appointed banker Olawale Edun as minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy as he seeks to recalibrate Africa’s biggest economy, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

Edun, who is one of Tinubu’s closest advisers and a member of his economic team that helped prepare his election manifesto, had long been tipped to become finance minister in Africa’s biggest economy.

Tinubu has embarked on some of the boldest reforms that Nigeria has seen in years, including the scrapping of a popular but costly petrol subsidy and removal of exchange rate restrictions, which has weakened the naira to record lows.

