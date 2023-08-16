August 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Outdoor work banned due to high temperatures

By Gina Agapiou02
Outdoor jobs in the mountains and inland areas must stop on Wednesday afternoon due to extremely high temperatures, the labour inspection department has announced.

Heavy and medium outdoor labour, including delivery services on two-wheel vehicles, has been suspended inland and in the mountains from 12 to 4pm on Wednesday.

The labour department cited an orange weather warning which has been in force from 9pm on Tuesday and will remain until 6pm on Wednesday.

The alert has been issued by the met service for inland areas with an altitude below 300 metres and more than 10 kilometres from the coastline as well as the highest mountains that range from 1,150 to 1,650 metres.

In the remaining areas, a yellow weather alert is in force, meaning delivery services will also need to come to a halt based on a relevant cabinet decision.

Temperatures inland will reach 40C, around 32 degrees in the west and north coasts, around 33 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 35 degrees in the higher mountains according to the met service.

But the labour inspection department reminded companies and self-employed persons that they must take specific measures to protect workers against heat stress and heatstroke. This includes those who work in areas where an orange alert has not been issued.

The department explained that organisations should measure the temperature and humidity in the places of work and adjust their operations accordingly such as organising frequent short breaks or making cool drinking water available to workers.

 

