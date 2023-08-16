August 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
USAWorld

Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: republican presidential candidate trump holds a campaign rally in windham
File Photo: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024, a date that would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Willis submitted her recommendation in a court filing on Wednesday, which also said that initial appearances for the various defendants charged in the Georgia election case should happen during the week of Sept. 5.

Trump is set to be on trial in New York on March 25, 2024, on separate charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star – a schedule that the former president is certain to raise in response to the recommended start date in Georgia.

Trump’s attorneys have argued in other criminal cases that any trial be scheduled until after the November 2024 U.S. presidential election.

He is set to go on trial in Florida in May on charges of retaining sensitive government documents after leaving office.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has also asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to schedule a Jan. 2 trial start date on charges that Trump plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump’s attorneys face a Thursday deadline to propose their own trial date in that case.

Related Posts

US says working to identify alternative paths for Ukraine grain exports

Reuters News Service

Northern Irish police arrest man after data breach

Reuters News Service

Ukraine retakes village but warns of trouble in northeast – Kyiv

Reuters News Service

New US ambassador to Niger will arrive in country later this week

Reuters News Service

Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border

Reuters News Service

Highly trained cadaver dogs take on mission of finding Maui fire victims

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign