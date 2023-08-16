August 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Trade down at Paphos bars and restaurants

By Nikolaos Prakas0300
bar
File photo

Paphos restaurant and bar owners want to meet with the deputy tourism minister to discuss the decreased number of visitors to their establishments in June and July, the head of their group Aggelos Onisiforou said on Wednesday.

Onisiforou said that the minister Costas Koumis might think that there are high levels of tourism in Cyprus this year compared to last, but that is not the message the group has received from restaurant and bar owners.

He added that during the months of June and July the turnover in Paphos presented serious problems.

Onisiforou said that in August the traffic has been good, but the problem created by the previous months strongly worries the industry to a large extent.

He added that the upward trend of tourism in Cyprus is said to only concern hotels and not restaurants and bars.

 

Related Posts

Government criticised over GDP drop

Nikolaos Prakas

Motorcyclist injured

Staff Reporter

BirdLife Cyprus objects to hunting of turtle doves

Nikolaos Prakas

Restart your engines: Limassol to host motor show

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus’ greenhouse gas emissions drop

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Majority of land sold in north sold to foreigners has Greek Cypriot title deeds

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign