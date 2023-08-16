August 16, 2023

US still trying to reach North Korea over Private Travis King -State Dept

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: file photo: u.s. army soldier king appears in undated photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE/File Photo/File Photo

The United States has still not received any response from North Korea to its continuing efforts to make contact about Private Travis King, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, despite Pyongyang’s state media acknowledging for the first time on Wednesday the U.S. soldier’s crossing from South Korea.

“We have raised this case through the appropriate channels that exist to send messages and communicate to the DPRK,” Patel said at a regular press briefing, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

