August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Alerts issued for high inland and mountain temperatures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0177
weather1

The met office has issued an orange warning and a yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Thursday. The warnings are valid from 12 noon until 6pm.

It said that the maximum temperature over the highest mountainous areas is expected to rise to around 34C.

It also issued a yellow alert, also valid from 12 noon until 6pm for a high of 41C inland.

Meanwhile, the forestry department has issued a red warning for forest fires on Thursday.

In case of fire the public is urged to call immediately 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (fire service).

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Grain advisory body meeting on Thursday to discuss supply and reserves

Jean Christou

Feuding Kanari and Yiannaki to meet with president – report

Jean Christou

Nearly 40 per cent drop in road deaths

Nick Theodoulou

Government criticised over GDP drop

Nikolaos Prakas

Trade down at Paphos bars and restaurants

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign