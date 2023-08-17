Live music coming up at the coast

Summertime and the living is… by the sea! As the crowds flock to the coasts to cool off, local bars are ready to entertain holidaymakers with a great choice of live music. In the coming days, venues in Limassol, Protaras, Larnaca and Paphos propose an uplifting nightlife agenda as they welcome musicians to the stage.
Protaras is enjoying its peak season right now and one of its popular beach bars, Kalifi, offers guests extra entertainment by hosting DJs and singers. On Saturday Kalifi will welcome the Macumba band for an 8.30pm performance that travels through the Latin jazz and world music scene. Four musicians will take over the floor (Elias Ioannou, Giorgos Morfitis, Rodrigo Caceres and Rodos Panayiotou) to bring Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian rhythms to the beach bar, which will surely get the crowd dancing.
Also happening on Saturday is an acoustic live session at Poe Bar in Limassol with Nikolis Christodoulou. Performing at 8.30pm, the singer will play blues, indie and alternative music to entertain guests on a night out in the town.
Next weekend, bars in Larnaca and Paphos will welcome local artists for a bit of musical entertainment. The Tudor Inn Bar will welcome the weekend with Greek classics in a jazzy mood. On September 26 Katerina Andreou on vocals and Loukas Louka on piano will perform Greek songs with a jazz twist.
Lastly, Searays Café Bar in Peyia will once again host multi-instrumentalist Chris Andre for an afternoon live music set on the same day. Between 5pm and 8pm, Andre will play the bouzouki, the violin and the guitar to entertain guests and music lovers in Paphos.
Macumba
Live Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian music. August 19. Kalifi Beach Bar, Protaras-Paralimni. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 23-833428
Blues, Indie and Alternative Music
By Nikolis Christodoulou. August 19. Poe Bar, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 96-265737
Greek Classics in a Jazzy Mood
With Katerina Andreou on vocals on and Loukas Louka on piano. August 26. The Tudor Inn Bar, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 96-511065
Chris Andre
Live music with the bouzouki, violin and guitar. August 26. Searays Café Bar, Pegeia, Paphos. 5pm-8pm. €15. Tel: 99-617415