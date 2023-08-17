We asked ChatGPT which token can soar in August – ApeCoin, Dogecoin, or Everlodge?

Investors will typically dive into the world of AI-driven trading bots in order to predict what the future holds for specific altcoins. From price increases to the overall future outlook, getting analytical data can play an essential role in the decision-making process. We decided to ask ChatGPT what altcoin can soar in August between ApeCoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Everlodge.

Summary

ApeCoin to reach $2.32 by the end of 2023

Dogecoin will climb to $0.098

Everlodge expected to spike by 20x

ChatGPT’s outlook for ApeCoin (APE)

First, we decided to ask ChatGPT about what it thinks surrounding the future of ApeCoin (APE). The AI-driven bot noted how it’s an NFT-connected cryptocurrency that’s reliant on the popularity, transfer, and overall appeal of collections in its ecosystem.

With that in mind, ChatGPT does think the ApeCoin crypto can grow in value. As of August 15, 2023, ApeCoin traded at $2.02. During the past week, the low point for the cryptocurrency was $1.82, with its high point at $2.11. In addition, the cryptocurrency has a market cap of $750,580,236 and a 24-hour trading volume of $69,050,301.

Moreover, according to its on-chart data, it grew in value by 10.4% in the past seven days. With that in mind, according to ChatGPT’s ApeCoin price prediction, the crypto is heading toward the $2.32 price by the end of 2023.

What ChatGPT thinks about the future of Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is by far one of the most popular meme-related altcoins, and as a result, it has been a huge topic of discussion among investor circles. With that in mind, ChatGPT also noted that Dogecoin’s power is within its community. Its value is influenced by headline media attention and news or other developments among Web3 circles.

As of August 15, 2023, the Dogecoin crypto trades at $0.073915. During the past week, its low point was at $0.073882, while its high point was at $0.077145. Moreover, the cryptocurrency had a market cap of $10,372,298,535 and a 24-hour trading volume of $416,075,207.

With this in mind, we turned to ChatGPT to find out about the Dogecoin price prediction. According to the AI, Dogecoin is looking at reaching $0.098 by the end of the year.

Why ChatGPT believes Everlodge (ELDG) can spike 20x

We were also curious about the ChatGPT Everlodge prediction. According to the AI-driven trading bot, it can surge in value by 20x from its initial starting price of $0.01 during its presale period.

When we asked why, ChatGPT noted that numerous aspects make Everlodge stand out. The platform enables anyone globally to access the real estate space, where they can make an initial investment starting at just $100. This fully eliminates any high-value barriers to entry.

Everlodge operates by minting a property as an NFT. This NFT would then get fractionalized, and investors can now buy a fraction instead of an entire property. This means that nobody has to invest millions just to begin entering the real estate space.

Moreover, holders of the native token can also get fixed monthly interest for passive income by staking. There’s also the ability for ecosystem participants to get free nightly stays across all of the available properties.

ELDG will spike by 20% to $0.012 during Stage 2 of its presale, and its value will only climb from there, according to ChatGPT.

