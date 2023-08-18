August 18, 2023

In today’s episode, Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou has called on the government to take immediate measures to deal with the negative trends shown by economic indicators in the second quarter of this year – warning that there are signs of a looming crisis.

Elsewhere, two Cypriot passport holders were arrested in Singapore as part of an anti-money laundering bust, spurring Cyprus’ interior ministry to assure it would assess the case and revoke their citizenship if necessary. Authorities in Singapore seized assets including properties and luxury cars worth about €498 million.

There’s also the update that legal action has been initiated against the bus driver who went viral on social media after taunting the priest at the Apostolos Andreas monastery, according to the north’s ‘interior minister’ Dursun Oguz.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

