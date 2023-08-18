Guest recipes with Tonia Buxton

Pork Dolmades, Cypriot Style (Koubebpia)
Apart from all the amazing spices in these dolmades, vine leaves are wonderful in themselves – there are many anti-ageing and heart health supplements made from them. Once you have made these, you can try using different fillings.
Serves 6-8 as a main
about 50–60 vine leaves
2-3 tbsp olive oil
2 onions, finely chopped
½ bunch of parsley, finely chopped
½ small bunch of mint, chopped
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1kg coarsely ground pork mince
200g pudding rice
salt and freshly ground black pepper
400g chopped tomatoes
1 lemon
Preheat the oven to 200C.
To prepare the vine leaves: if using fresh ones, blanch them in a bowl of hot water to soften. If using bottled leaves in brine, just rinse them.
Gently heat the olive oil in a saucepan, then add the onions and sweat them, but do not brown.
Add the parsley, mint and cinnamon, then add the meat and rice and season well. You are sealing the meat, not cooking it. Stir the mixture well, then remove from the heat.
Put the prepared vine leaves on a plate. Destalk them and lay them down, with the smooth side on the outside. To roll, put 1 tsp of the meat mixture on the leaf, roll over and tuck both sides into the roll to make a little cigar shape. Put it into an ovenproof dish and continue until you have used up all the vine leaves and filling. Spread any remaining vine leaves on top like a blanket, then place an upside-down plate on top. Pour boiling water into your dish up to where it touches the plate.
Cover with foil and cook in the oven for 30 minutes, then lower the oven temperature to 180C and cook for a further 30 minutes.
Cracked Wheat and Vegetables
Being Cypriot, I use cracked wheat in many different ways, but this dish is brimming with vibrant deliciousness.
Serves 6 as a side
60ml olive oil
2 medium onions, chopped
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp fresh sage, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 medium carrots, diced
2 medium courgettes, diced
1 red pepper, diced
1 yellow pepper, diced
400g tin chopped tomatoes
salt and freshly ground black pepper
250g cracked wheat (bulgur)
300ml vegetable stock
To serve
½ bunch of parsley, chopped
drizzle of pomegranate molasses (optional)
seeds of 1 pomegranate (optional)
Gently heat the oil and soften the onions in a large saucepan on a low heat, without browning, then add the cinnamon and sage, then the garlic, carrots, courgettes and peppers and cook for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and season.
Add the cracked wheat and stir well for 1 minute, until it is coated with the vegetable mixture.
Add the vegetable stock, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until all the liquid has been absorbed, stirring frequently to prevent the ingredients sticking to the base of the pan.
Serve with chopped parsley and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds, if you like.
Tonia Buxton has written four cookbooks and is a well-known TV celebrity and chef. For more information visit toniabuxton.co.uk