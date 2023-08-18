August 18, 2023

New yellow warning for high temperatures as heatwave drags on

The met office has issued a new yellow warning for Friday, for “extreme high temperatures”.

Maximum temperatures expected to reach 41C inland and 33C in the higher mountains.

The alert will be valid between 11am and 5pm.

