Straight from the USA: pianist extraordinaire David Garfield in Cyprus

Electrifying jazz-funk, soul and pop piano extraordinaire David Garfield is heading to Cyprus for a series of three concerts to dazzle audiences this August. The accomplished piano master, composer and producer is renowned for his work with greats including George Benson, Smokey Robinson, Willie Bobo, Eros Ramazzotti, Natalie Cole and Freddie Hubbard, The Temptations, Cher and Van Morrison – to name just a few. His concerts in Cyprus at the end of August will entertain music enthusiasts in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, joined by some of Cyprus’ finest musicians.
Based in Los Angeles, Garfield begins his stint of shows with Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia on August 29, followed by Savino Live in Larnaca on August 30, before finishing his tour with a bang at Limassol’s Kyklos Live on August 31. Joining him on stage will be Alexis Kasinos on electric guitar, Andreas Rodosthenous on bass, and Rodos Panayiotou on drums.
“I’m very excited about these three performances! I’ve performed in Cyprus before with George Benson but it was a private performance,” Garfield told Cyprus Mail. “I am always thrilled to perform for live audiences around the world and I try precisely to communicate and connect with the people through my music. I’ve performed such a variety of music over the years that I feel confident I’ll find a way to connect with the people in Cyprus through the music!”
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Garfield has been actively involved in the music industry for decades and his artistry has left a mark across the music world. Throughout his career he has worked as a songwriter, producer, bandleader, arranger, recording artist, record label owner (of Creatchy Records), session and touring musician, and musical director, collaborating with LA session elites and some of the biggest names of the international music scene.
During his shows abroad, Garfield also works with local musicians and has performed with artists from all over the world. Now, it is Cyprus’ turn. “This has been one of the biggest thrills for me as I’ve gotten to travel and work with musicians outside of LA,” he says. “For decades I only worked with my friends and collaborators in the LA music scene which is so extensive and diverse. The first time I worked with outside musicians on one of my shows was in Denmark. It was fun and went really well. Since then, I’ve done these collaborations in various places such as Italy, Canada, Chile, Bali, Guatemala, NYC and all across the US.”
Joined by Kasinos, Rodosthenous and Panayiotou this month, Garfield is ready to hit the island’s music scene and share his passion, rhythm and soul-soothing music in three not-to-be-missed events. “I aim to uplift the audience with our music,” concludes Garfield, “and wish to leave audiences feeling refreshed, hopeful, joyful and inspired!”
David Garfield
Producer, arranger, keyboardist and songwriter from L.A. performs live alongside Alexis Kasinos, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panayiotou. August 29. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. August 30. Savino Live, Larnaca. August 31. Kiklos Live, Limassol. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. Presale €20, door €25. Tickets available at 99-498642 and www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy