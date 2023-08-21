Crypto analyst who predicted growth for Pepe, Dogecoin now sees a 4,000% spike for Everlodge

Pepe (PEPE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have seen an exponential level of growth historically and are two of the largest meme-coins. The analyst who predicted their massive gains is now eyeing Everlodge, an upcoming project targeting the real estate space. But how far can this altcoin go, and can it compete with the meme-coins? The analyst believes a 4,000% surge in value is coming, and today, we will go over how realistic this expectation actually is.

Pepe (PEPE) future outlook

The Pepe (PEPE) cryptocurrency has recently fallen into the red zone, and its weekly chart suggests that a downward trend will carry on even in the upcoming month. As of August 16, 2023, the Pepe coin crypto trades at $0.00000125. During the past week, the Pepe coin price saw its lowest point at $0.00000121, with its highest point at $0.00000143.

In addition, during the past 30 days, it’s been down 19.2%, with its 24-hour dip being at 7%. While this performance has been worrying, analysts believe that in the long term, it can recover. According to the Pepe coin price prediction, it can surge to $0.00000149 by the end of the year.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) also saw a downward trend with its value, leaving investors wanting more from their portfolio’s performance. Specifically, it’s trading at $0.070046 and has dipped by 19.3% in the past year. In the last week alone, the Dogecoin price dipped by 7.2%.

This is evident from its on-chart activity, as its low point was at $0.069951, while its high point was at $0.077145. Moreover, Dogecoin now trades 90.40% under its all-time high of $0.731578, which it originally reached in May of 2021. Nonetheless, according to the Dogecoin price prediction, it’s expected to reach $0.098 by the end of the year.

Everlodge (ELDG) to grow in value at launch by 4,000%

But Pepe and Dogecoin have historically seen massive surges in value and have made early investors millionaires. The crypto analyst who predicted their growth now thinks that Everlodge can surge by 4,000%.

During the early presale period, the ELDG token trades at $0.01. It will spike by 20% at Stage 2, to $0.012, and can grow even further in the next stages.

The project changes how investors and traders engage with the real-estate space through NFTs. Instead of needing to buy an entire property worth millions, investors and traders can instead simply buy a share in them.

Each property gets digitized. It then gets minted on top of the blockchain as a non-fungible token (NFT). Then, this gets split through a process called fractionalization. Now, each investor can just buy a $100 share in a property. There are also benefits, such as passive income for those who stake the tone and free nightly stays at different properties available in the ecosystem.

