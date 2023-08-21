August 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Street food festival returns to Αstromeritis

By Eleni Philippou088
A three-day food fiesta is coming up this September as the Astromeritis Youth organises the Astromeritis Street Food Festival. Three days of food, music and games await as the street party makes its comeback for 2023, inviting crowds from all over to visit the Nicosia village.

The dates for this year’s food festival have been set for September 22-24 and they will include plenty of local and popular food joints cooking up delicious meals – burgers, pizzas, crepes, souvlakia and more – while an entertainment corner will bring interactive fun for young and old visitors. Amplifying the mood of the festival will be a line-up of DJs as well as live music which will then turn the festival into a dance party.

The festival’s mission has the youth at its core, to inspire and empower young people to go after their dreams and ambitions and ignite positive collaborations. “The food festival aims to consolidate and also to enable the young people of the community to reach their maximum potential through modern policies,” say organisers. “This great festival will be organised by young people who will be given the opportunity to get involved with the public and also the rallying of the young people of West Nicosia.” A festival for the youth, by the youth.

 

Αstromeritis Street Food Festival

3-day street food festival. By the Astromeritis Youth. September 22-24. Astromeritis, Nicosia district

 

