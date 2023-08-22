August 22, 2023

18 burned bodies, possibly of migrants, found in Greece fires

wildfire rages in evros region
A firefighting helicopter flies away after a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Avantas in the region of Evros, Greece

Eighteen burned bodies, possibly of migrants, were found in a remote, rural area south of the village of Avantas in northern Greece on Tuesday where wildfires have been burning for days, the fire brigade said.

“Given that there have been no reports of disappearances or missing residents from the surrounding areas, the possibility that these are people who entered the country illegally is being investigated,” the fire brigade said.

The broader Evros region is a popular route for migrants crossing the river by the same name from Turkey into Greece.

“Searches throughout the entire area where the fire broke out are ongoing,” the fire brigade said.

