August 22, 2023

Guardiola to miss City’s next two games after surgery

uefa super cup manchester city v sevilla
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone back surgery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss his side’s Premier League clashes against Sheffield United and Fulham after undergoing back surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Guardiola’s assistant Juanma Lillo will take charge of the team.

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery,” City said in a statement.

“The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona… He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.”

Champions City are second in the Premier League standings with six points from two games. They travel to promoted Sheffield United on Saturday before hosting Fulham on Sept. 2.

