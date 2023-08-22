August 22, 2023

Live music coming up this week

By Eleni Philippou00
A few days before the weekend arrives, a live music performance will take place at an old-time classic Nicosia bar. Neverland Rock Bar will welcome the English-language rock band Leave the Wave for the first time on Thursday. Made up of four band members, the group will perform original pieces and also cover songs from the rock and metal music scene. To open the night, Raphael Zenonos will take the stage with his guitar to get listeners into the mood.

Also happening in Nicosia is a mid-week live with the Pocket Migration Trio playing at an old town bar. On Wednesday, Mikri Arktos will welcome Andreas Epaminonda on guitar, Enyalios Evangelou Papadopoulos on drums and Pavlos Daniel Loucaides on keys to present a rendition of the new-age sound of jazz. Blending the stylistic elements of the Jazz/Fusion and Blue Note Era, the ensemble will transport listeners through a unique performance. The €10 entrance fee includes a drink.

Offering something completely different is the live show that will take place at Theama Venue in Limassol on Saturday 26 by well-known Greek pop band Melisses. The popular trio will take the stage for a (very) late-night show that will begin around 11pm and last until 4am. Melisses will perform their hit songs, summer classics and upbeat music creating a dance-infused Saturday night party.

 

Pocket Migration Trio

New age jazz live. August 23. Mikri Arktos, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 22-252259

Leave the Wave

4-piece rock band plays live. August 24. Neverland Rock Bar, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 7008-7575

Melisses

Greek pop band plays live. August 26. Theama venue, Limassol. Doors open at 11pm. Tel: 99-341341

