August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man remains in custody after minor reports assault

By Elias Hazou00
Paphos police have arrested and are detaining a 48-year-old man accused of having sexually harassed a minor.

According to police, the suspect is a tourist who was staying in the same hotel as the 10-year-old girl and her family.

The girl’s family filed the complaint to the police.

The suspect appeared before Paphos district court on Monday, with the judge remanding him in police custody for eight days.

Paphos CID are investigating.

 

