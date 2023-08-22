August 22, 2023

The play that goes wrong

Opening the new season at the Rialto Theatre is a play translated into Greek that has been staged in more than 30 countries. It will reach Cypriot audiences on September 13-16 as Alpha Cyprus presents the Olivier-awarded farce.

The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, sees a group of amateur, non-talented actors attempt to put on a murder mystery: The Murder at Hammerson’s Residence. The misleading set, the actors’ scarce talent and the technical staff’s lack of experience will lead them to awkward situations on stage – disasters that the so-called actors will attempt to conceal. Laughter is guaranteed – yet not as much as the physical integrity of the cast.

On stage, seven local artists (Marios Dimitriou, Fotis Georgidis, Sophocles Kaskaounias, Andreas Tselepos, Anna Yiagiozi, Ioanna Lambropoulou and Vasilis Charalambous) will bring the comedy to life in just a handful of shows at the Limassol theatre.

“Are you intrigued by disasters? Are mistakes your secret hobby? Do you feel like freeing the oppressed criminologist you were hiding inside?” ask organisers. “If the answer is yes, then the amazing cast will take you on a hilarious ride: The Play that Goes Wrong! Book your tickets in time: this will be the only thing that won’t be going wrong!”

 

The Play That Goes Wrong

Renowned farce presented live. By Alpha Cyprus. September 13-16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €15-20. In Greek. www.rialto.com.cy

