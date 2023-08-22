August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two women detained for theft, resisting arrest

By Iole Damaskinos00
handcuffs 02

Police in Ayia Napa on Monday arrested two women, aged 20, theft, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

According to police statement, a shop owner spotted one of the two women stealing jewellery from his premises on Monday afternoon. The owner informed the police who sent a patrol to the scene.

Police identified the 20-year-old and in search that followed, recovered six bracelets and a necklace from her person, which were seized as evidence.

When informed she was under arrest for illegal possession of property, the woman and her suspected accomplice who turned up at the scene, started shouting and attacking the police.

The two 20-year-olds were arrested for the evident offences and taken to the police station where they were accused in writing and released, pending court summons.

 

Related Posts

Relocation of Chlorakas residents underway

Iole Damaskinos

Migrants living in squalor in Chlorakas (video)

Theo Panayides

All that’s coming up at outdoor theatre festival

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

UNSC reiterates full support for peacekeepers, calls for halt to Pyla roadworks

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Clear, temps above average

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign