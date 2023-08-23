August 23, 2023

Agricultural payments body and deputy minister discuss payment reforms

The Cyprus agricultural payments organisation (Capo) on Wednesday held a meeting with deputy minister for research, innovation and digital policy Philippos Hadjizacharias to discuss the organisation’s work and how it can be improved through system reforms.

Capo commissioner Andreas Kyprianou asked for the deputy ministry’s contribution in the efforts made to formulate a common policy for the development of plans including e-government through shared systems.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Kyprianou wished the deputy minister success in his new duties, going on to outline the organisation’s responsibilities and objectives.

Among Capo’s primary goals are timely and valid payments, the further upgrading of its electronic systems and the simplification of submitting applications, he said.

Other top priorities include the disbursement of as many European funds as possible, the upgrading of the information that the farmer receives about the subsidies offered, the maximisation of the service within the rural world and in general, the diverse support of the Cypriot countryside.

Kyprianou also mentioned that the organisation’s effort is to create a model for the development of its systems based on expert advice on innovation and system development, with the ultimate goal of creating a modern, functional and user-friendly system for the public.

This will help Cypriot farmers, bring the countryside back to life and help the Cypriot agricultural economy to flourish further, he said.

For his part, the deputy minister thanked the commissioner and expressed his full support for Capo, saying that his ministry will be at Koap’s disposal for any assistance needed, or for the exchange of views and proposals, with the good of the Cypriot farmer in mind.

