August 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis02
image

In today’s news, the foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed its “satisfaction” with the United Nations Security Council’s condemnation of Friday’s incident in the buffer zone in Pyla, and it “expects an immediate end to the illegal actions of the Turkish side, based on the call of the UNSC to remove all illegal constructions and prevent further such actions, military or non-military, within and along the ceasefire line. In other news, the relocation operation of migrants housed in the troubled Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex in Chlorakas was completed on Tuesday, Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou told the Cyprus Mail. And the consumers association has called on the government to reinstate the fuel subsidy for two months as petrol prices are up 18 cents per litre from the time it was scrapped back on July 1.

