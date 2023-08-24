August 24, 2023

Public warned about extremely dangerous snorkelling mask

Authorities on Thursday warned that a brand of snorkelling mask on the market was extremely dangerous and could lead to death.

The product is named SUBEA Easybreath, batch number: 2766495, Easybreath Jr Light Blue, Barcode: 03583787947579.

The mask, which is sold around the EU, does not comply with basic safety requirements, the labour inspection department said.

“Malfunctioning or loss of one of the mask valves leads to inability to breathe, causing suffocation,” an announcement said.

In case any member of the public has come across the particular product on the Cypriot market, they should inform the department at Tel: 22405663, 22405603 or 22405604.

