Laws in pipeline to crack down on illegal gyms

New laws are being touted with the aim of cracking down on illegal gyms and unqualified gym staff.

The laws, which have been suggested by the Cyprus Sports Association (KOA), aim to clarify the requirements for individuals and businesses to obtain the required licences, more heavily punish those who operate without them, and empower the association to go after suspected offenders.

They have been proposed after just 58 gyms were registered across Cyprus in 2023, down from the previous year’s figure of 189.

The proposed law regarding the registration of trainers builds on current legislation.

At the moment, gym trainers must hold a university diploma or an equivalent qualification in the field of physical education and be citizens of the Republic of Cyprus or another European Union member state normally resident in Cyprus.

The proposed law would include minimum qualifications for every sport and discipline individually.

According to the proposals regarding gym premises, all buildings used as gyms will be required to have the correct building and be certified by the relevant health services, fire service, and have been checked for the safety of its electrical installations.

In addition, a complete catalogue of all equipment and staff, including all their relevant qualifications. They will also have to be insured.

Under the plans, premises will be able to apply for temporary licences while the relevant checks are carried out. Permanent licences will be renewed every three years.

Punishments for transgressions will also be stricter, according to the proposed laws.

Currently, the punishment for providing unlicenced gym training is a fine of €854 and a maximum prison sentence of twelve months. This figure was set in 1995 and the related law has remained unchanged since, with the seemingly arbitrary number a hangover from the days of the Cyprus Pound.

The KOA believes this punishment constitutes an inadequate deterrent, especially given the level of income of gyms both from membership fees and the sale of dietary supplements, among other things.

It wants to see the fine for individuals operating unlicenced gyms to increase to €20,000, while they say unlicenced trainers should be fined €10,000 each. In addition, they say individuals who operate gyms without licenced trainers should also be fined €20,000.

In addition, the KOA wants the power to enter premises including residential properties which they have good cause to believe may be operating as gyms, with the aim of ensuring that premises are not operating illegally as gyms.

The association also wants the power to demand gym workers present their qualification upon request during inspections, and the power to require any individual whom they have good cause to believe may have information regarding unlicenced gyms or unqualified gym staff to answer questions on the matter.

Those who “hinder” KOA personnel in their investigations or fail to offer information regarding unlicenced gyms or unqualified gym staff should be fined €3,000 or imprisoned for six months, the association says.

The figure of just 58 registered gyms across Cyprus is far below the number estimated, including those operating without licences. In 2018, the KOA recorded that around 900 gyms, licenced and unlicenced, were operating in Cyprus, with 133 of those located inside hotels.

Of the 58 registered gyms, 31 are located in the Nicosia district, nine in the Larnaca district, eight in the Limassol district, seven in the Paphos district, and three in the Famagusta district. Four are taekwondo academies and one is a swimming school.