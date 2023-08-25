August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 6,000 repatriations so far this year

By Tom Cleaver00
A total of 6,133 repatriations of third country nationals have taken place this year, according to figures released by the police on Friday.

Of those repatriations, 1,326 cases concerned the forced returns of irregular migrants, a significant decrease compared to the 3,985 such repatriations which took place over the same period last year.

The figures were released after Tuesday saw the forced return of 13 third country nationals from Cyprus to their countries of origin as part of a coordinated operation with the Greek authorities.

The Cypriot authorities conduct repatriations in coordination with Frontex, the European Union’s management agency for cooperation on its external borders.

