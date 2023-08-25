August 25, 2023

USSRoosevelt arrives in Larnaca

Source: Cyprus News Agency
USSRoosevelt guided-missile destroyer arrived for a port call to Larnaca, it emerged on Friday.

US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher said in a post on Platform X (Twitter) that it was great to join the National Guard Chief and Cyprus partners aboard “to meet the accomplished officers and crew and to discuss our shared goals in promoting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Moreover, she noted that this US Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is named for President Franklin D. & Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

