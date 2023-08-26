August 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Lockheed’s Sikorsky wins $2.7 billion US Navy contract

By Reuters News Service01
army helicopter

Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), said on Thursday it was awarded a $2.7 billion contract by the US Navy to build 35 additional CH-53K helicopters.

The CH-53K has three times the carrying power of its predecessor and made its international debut at the Berlin Air Show in 2018.

The agreement includes 12 US Marine Corps Lot 7 aircraft, 15 US Marine Corps Lot 8 aircraft, and eight aircraft for Israel.

“This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky’s nationwide supply base, and creates additional production efficiencies,” said Sikorsky’s president Paul Lemmo.

Sikorsky said it will begin delivery of these aircraft in 2026.

Related Posts

Audit office contacts EU bodies over interconnector project

Andria Kades

Moscow demands bigger discounts from foreign companies exiting Russia

Reuters News Service

Eurobank increases share in Hellenic Bank to 48.1 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Mastercard, Binance to end crypto card partnership

Reuters News Service

Bitcoin ETF makes European debut as Monero & Borroe finance shines

CM Guest Columnist

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) lose race to the exponential rise of Pomerdoge (POMD)

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign