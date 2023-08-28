August 28, 2023

Credit Suisse posted $4 billion loss in second quarter

Credit Suisse, which is now a subsidiary of UBS (UBSG.S), posted a loss of 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($4.0 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report in the Sonntagszeitung, which cited insiders at the bank.

Spokespersons for UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse had already forecast a significant pre-tax loss for the second quarter and full year 2023 in April, given its move to exit from non-core businesses and due to restructuring and financing costs.

UBS will present its quarterly results on Aug. 31.

