August 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Decomposing corpse found in Paphos

By Staff Reporter
ΑΣΘΕΝΟΦΟΡΟ ΟΚΥΠΥ 2

A decomposing corpse was found by police in an apartment Kato Paphos on Monday morning.

The exact cause of death is set to be determined after an autopsy, though police have “preliminarily” ruled out the possibility of criminal activity.



