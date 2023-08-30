August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
image 1 1024x735

In today’s episode, every means available to the government will be used to ensure safety in Chlorakas after two days of violent clashes, President Christodoulides saıd; the violence is believed to have been instigated by ELAM. In other news, the impact of technical problems in UK air traffic control systems was also felt in Cyprus, causing some flights to be cancelled and others to be delayed. And most of the migrants registered to have been living at the Ayios Nikolaos development in Chlorakas are legally residing in Cyprus, with 219 of the 221 registered legally on the island either as asylum seekers or with protected status.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. For more news updates, visit www.cyprus-mail.com

cropped paul.jpg

Related Posts

400,000 tourists in Larnaca during summer season, Mayor says

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, with localised clouds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

How building permits are felling our trees

CM Guest Columnist

Man in ‘critical condition’ after being found in pool of blood

Tom Cleaver

Open University to offer courses in English

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign