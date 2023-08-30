August 30, 2023

Live performance coming up at Vinegar Factory

After the successful presentation of the album Ogmios Slays Gargantan and Baal Muian at Golgon at the Hambis Printmaking Museum in Nicosia, Andy Skordis and Panagiotis Mina will present a performance in Limassol in September. The old Vinegar Factory will welcome the artists and the audience on September 15 for an 8pm performance.

Commenting on the album’s concept, organisers say: “In a fantastical battle blending imagined and real mythologies, symbolic and true monstrophy, Andy Skordis and Panagiotis Mina were inspired by the way history creates myth and legend to improvise, conduct and exhaust motifs and musical phrases into chants, songs and trances. The title translation Ogmios Slays Gargantan and Baal Muian at Golgon rips the Mediterranean in half, travels from Portus Cale to Phoenicia through Europa and tells of an imagined legend of the Celtic Psychopomp Ogmios.”

September 15 will be a ticketed event (€12) while the vinyl version of the album will be available for purchase including a limited-edition silk print curated by Pyrgatory Studios in collaboration with the artist Eleni Odysseos.

 

Ogmios Slays Gargantan and Baal Muian at Golgon

Andy Scordis and Panayiotis Mina present a musical performance. September 15. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. 8pm. €12. Tel: 96-450444

